Apple Valley man arrested for DUI after son falls from pick-up truck and hit by car
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man drinking with his two sons, ages 15 and 22, was arrested for DUI after one of them was thrown from a moving pick-up truck and run over by an oncoming vehicle, officials said.
It happened just before 1:30 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the area of Thunderbird and Cheyenne Roads in Apple Valley.
James Fowler, 46, a resident of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road with his 15-year-old son as a passenger, and his 22-year-old son in the bed of his truck. “All three had been drinking,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban.
Alban said the 22-year-old tried to enter the cab of the truck, from the bed, while his father was driving, but fell and landed in the roadway. “A vehicle, traveling in the opposite direction, did not see the subject in the roadway, running him over,” stated Alban.
A helicopter was requested to land at St. Mary’s hospital to airlift the 22-year-old male who sustained major injuries to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Fowler was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for being in violation of VC23153(A), DUI Causing Bodily Injury.
Alban said the 15- year-old was released to his mother. A witness told VVNG the driver of the vehicle was visibly distraught and remained at the scene during the investigation.
