Apple Valley man arrested for DUI after crashing into a house and leaving the scene
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a house and leaving the scene.
It happened on September 13, 2022, at about 5:48 pm, in the area of Viento and Navajo Roads.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG deputies responded to a report of a hit and run into a residence. “When they arrived, they found the vehicle in a portion of the living room but no driver,” stated Alban.
The spokeswoman said the driver was later identified as Shane Fuller, a 36-year-old resident of Apple Valley, who was located at his residence and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for VV20002(A) Hit and Run Causing Property Damage, VC23152(B) DUI Alcohol 0.08 Percent.
According to booking logs, the suspect was arrested at a home in the 11000 block of Navajo Road and is no longer in custody. He was cite released at 9:20 am, the following morning.
