Apple Valley man arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation into allegations of sexual abuse with a child resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Timothy Ruscigno, a resident of Apple Valley.

On the morning of Tuesday, October 12th, Deputy Vallejo responded to a report of a female juvenile victim who disclosed she was sexually abused by the suspect, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, during an extensive investigation evidence was discovered that Ruscigno committed the crime. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for violation of PC 288(a), lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Ruscigno is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on October 15, 2021. Information on how the suspect knew the victim was not released by sheriff’s officials.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo or Detective Hylin at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

