Apple Valley man arrested for child pornography, Detectives searching for additional victims

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are searching for additional victims after a 61-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for child pornography charges.

On November 7, 2023, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, detectives identified James Leonard Colvin as the suspect.

On December 5, 2023, at the conclusion of the investigation, Colvin was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 311.1(a), PC 311.11(a), PC 288.2(a)(1), and PC 288.3, in lieu of $30,000 bail.

“During the investigation, detectives also learned Colvin communicated with unidentified underage female victims and distributed child sexual abuse material via the internet,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip at www.wetip.com.

(Detectives are sharing Colvin’s photo to help identify potential victims associated with this investigation.)

