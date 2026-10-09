Apple Valley Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Strangling Woman During Argument

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and multiple domestic violence-related offenses after allegedly strangling a woman and preventing her from leaving a residence Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Samuel Monroy was arrested following an incident reported on October 7, 2026, at approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 19000 block of Seneca Road in Apple Valley.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Apple Valley Station responded to the residence regarding an unknown problem.

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During the investigation, deputies determined that Monroy and a 34-year-old Apple Valley woman had been involved in an argument that allegedly escalated into a physical assault.

Authorities said Monroy assaulted and strangled the woman and prevented her from leaving the residence.

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The victim sustained serious injuries and received medical attention at the scene. Authorities did not provide additional details about the extent of her injuries.

Monroy was detained without incident and subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of several felony offenses, including:

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PC 236 – False imprisonment

PC 273.5(a) – Corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant

PC 422(a) – Criminal threats

PC 664/187 – Attempted murder

Monroy is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The arrest comes during October, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

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In its statement, the Apple Valley Station encouraged victims of domestic violence, as well as anyone concerned about a friend, family member or loved one, to seek help and report suspected abuse.

The department also emphasized its commitment to protecting victims, investigating domestic violence allegations and holding offenders accountable.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information through the Sheriff’s Department reporting link.

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