Apple Valley man arrested again for possessing child pornography

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 59-year-old Apple Valley man named Philip Alan Wallace was arrested again for possessing child pornography, officials said.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force assisted the San Bernardino County Probation Department with the investigation.

Officials said ICAC Detectives forensically reviewed Wallace’s electronic devices and discovered he was in possession of a large amount of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

(image: google maps)

On July 13, 2022, authorities served a search warrant at Wallace’s residence in the 20600 block of Waalew Road in the town of Apple Valley.

Wallace was arrested for Possession of CSAM and Possession of CSAM with a prior conviction. Wallace was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

According to court documents in San Bernardino County, Wallace was arrested on October 27, 2020, for PC311.11(A)-F Possession or control of Child Pornography. After pleading not guilty the suspect eventually accepted a plea deal and was convicted on May 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 36 months of felony probation and 365 days in county jail, with 19 days credit for time served.

Wallace consented to a”flash incarceration” — PC1203.35 a penal code that allows the suspect to spend between 1 to 10 days in jail for an infraction as one of his terms of probation.

Wallace was able to obtain a surety bond for the amount of $25,000.00 that has since been exonerated. He is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled for a court hearing on 7/18.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to email the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG

(booking photo)

