Apple Valley man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with a machete
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 32-year-old Apple Valley after he allegedly stole a machete and threaten to kill Walmart employees, officials said.
It happened at about 2:15 PM on June 26, 2020, at 20251 State Highway 18 in Apple Valley.
Store employees attempted to make contact with the suspect, Andrew Steely, and he swung the machete at them and threaten to kill them before running away, officials said.
When deputies from the Apple Valley Station arrived they located the suspect matching the description and was armed with the machete. Steely fled from police and attempted to run toward the large rock hillside behind the store waving the weapon, officials said.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies armed with both lethal and less-lethal tools, contacted Steely on the hillside. Fortunately, Steely obeyed their commands and was arrested without incident.”
Steely was arrested for Robbery and Terrorist Threats and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center with a $100,000. bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Loup or Sergeant James Evans at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
