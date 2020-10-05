Apple Valley man arrested after pinching woman’s buttocks inside store

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 39-year-old Apple Valley man for sexual battery and believe there may be additional victims.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 4:21 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to a report of a sexual battery call in the 19000 block of Bear Valley Road, in the Town of Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the female victim told deputies, while shopping, the suspect Umar Love, approached her from behind, pinching her buttocks. Love immediately exited the store, and the victim was able to obtain the description and license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.”

Deputy Ciani arrived and located a vehicle matching the suspect’s car in the parking lot and subsequently took the suspect into custody.

Love was booked at High Desert Detention Center for Sexual Battery. In addition to being held on the charges for this incident, he was booked for violating the terms of his parole and is being held without bail. Love is scheduled for arraignment on October 9th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Gerard Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

