Apple Valley man arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after he was found behind the wheel of a reported stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was stolen from the 18000 block of Capri Stree on August 4, 2023, at about 7:27 a.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle had been stolen, and another vehicle was ransacked. Deputies conducted further investigation and located the vehicle at a business in the city of Hesperia,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies made contact with a subject, later identified as Seth Leon, who was found to be in possession of the reported stolen vehicle. Leon was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center for PC 10851- Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

