Apple Valley Man Arrested After Deputies Find Suspected Cocaine, Firearms and Ammunition

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested on multiple drug and ammunition-related charges after a traffic stop led deputies to discover suspected cocaine concealed inside his shoe and later seize two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a residence, authorities said.

Rafael Perez, 57, was arrested Wednesday, October 7, 2026, following a traffic stop near Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road in Apple Valley.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy assigned to the Apple Valley Station Traffic Bureau stopped Perez at approximately 6:43 p.m. for a vehicle code violation.

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During the stop, the deputy identified Perez as the driver and determined he was a convicted felon. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a round of ammunition.

Perez was detained without incident and transported to the High Desert Detention Center.

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While Perez was being booked into the detention facility, jail personnel discovered approximately one ounce of suspected cocaine concealed inside his shoe, according to authorities.

The investigation continued when deputies, assisted by the Apple Valley Station Gang Enforcement Team, served a search warrant at a residence associated with Perez in the 21000 block of Lone Eagle Road in Apple Valley.

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During the search, deputies seized two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Perez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on the following charges:

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HS 11351 – Possession of Narcotics for Sale

HS 11352(a) – Transportation and Sale of Narcotics

PC 30305(a)(1) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition

PC 4573(a) – Smuggling a Controlled Substance into a Jail

Authorities said Perez later posted bail and was released from custody.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information through the Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

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