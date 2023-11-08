Apple Valley man accidentally shoots himself in the leg during an argument and is later arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old man who accidentally shot himself during an argument at a home in Apple Valley also ended up getting arrested.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, at approximately 12:43 AM, deputies in the Town of Apple Valley were dispatched to a residence in the 13100 block of Yakima Road for a subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the leg.

Deputies contacted residents at the location and learned the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, had brandished a firearm during an argument with a 25-year-old woman from Apple Valley.

“Rodriguez then placed the firearm into his waistband and the firearm discharged, resulting in a call to 911. Narcotics were found in Rodriguez’ vehicle, which was parked nearby,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Authorities took Rodriguez to a nearby hospital for medical attention before placing him under arrest. Later, he was taken to the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held on $115,000 bail. Additionally, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has issued a parole hold for Rodriguez.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Madrigal at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

