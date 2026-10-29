Apple Valley Man, 62, Arrested After Deputies Find Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 62-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after deputies found ammunition in his pocket and a loaded firearm inside a vehicle during an early morning traffic stop.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2026, deputies from the Apple Valley Station stopped a vehicle near Bear Valley Road and Pawnee Road for multiple vehicle code violations.

During the stop, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A passenger, identified as Kirk Thibodeaux, was found to have ammunition in his front pocket, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded firearm and additional drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Thibodeaux was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

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Deputies also discovered Thibodeaux had an outstanding felony warrant for the same charges. He was additionally booked on that warrant.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or using the online reporting portal.

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