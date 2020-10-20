Apple Valley man, 58, arrested for possession and distribution of child porn

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 58-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for possession of child pornography, officials said.

The suspect, Phillip Wallace, was contacted at his residence in the 26000 block of Waalew Road on October 17, 2020. Deputy Cody Dare obtained a search warrant for the residence to investigate possible child pornography at the location.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Deputy Dare found Wallace to be in possession of over five terabytes of images and videos of child pornography.”

At the end of the investigation, Wallace was arrested for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Wallace was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and is currently being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Cody Dare of the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.