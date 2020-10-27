Apple Valley man, 53, arrested following pursuit

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man with outstanding felony warrants was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit.

It happened on Monday, October 26, 2020, at about 1:19 AM in the 26500 block of Thunderbird Road.

Deputies responded to the residence after receiving reports of an unwanted person flashing his headlights into the victim’s windows and would not leave.

The suspect identified as 53-year-old Johnny Whitworth was later determined to be under the influence.

A CHP aviation unit responded to assist with aerial support and observed the suspect driving erratically without headlights and doing donuts at intersections, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies attempted to stop him, but he failed to yield and led deputies on a 6-mile pursuit until he got his car stuck in deep sand. Whitworth jumped out of the vehicle, leading deputies on an approximate 3-mile foot pursuit, before being taken into custody without further incident.”

Johnny Whitworth is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center without bail for Evading a Police Officer and Warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

