Apple Valley man, 37, arrested for multiple sex crimes against children

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Apple Valley man is being held on a $250,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly producing child pornography and multiple sex crimes against children.

Sheriff’s officials said a cyber-tip reported by an Electronic Service Provider contained various images and videos of child pornography and through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to the suspect, David Kanady.

According to a sheriff’s news release, on September 19, 2020, authorities served a search warrant at Kanady’s residence in the 157000 block of Sago Road and located two juvenile victims.

David Kanady was arrested following an interview with investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) at his residence. The victims were described as a male juvenile and a female juvenile.

Kanady was arrested for PC 288(a) Lewd and Lascivious Act with a Minor, PC 287 (a) oral copulation, PC 286 Sodomy, PC 289 Penetration with a foreign Object, PC 311. 11 (A) Possession of Child Pornography, PC 311.1 (a) distribution of Child Pornography and PC 311.3 (a) Manufacturing of Child Pornography. Kanady was subsequently booked into High Desert Detention Center and bail was set at $250,000.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(David Kanady Booking photo)

