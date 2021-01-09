Apple Valley man, 34, arrested for identity theft

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for identity theft and was found to be in possession of several credit cards, birth certificates, mail, and notebooks containing over 100 victims’ personal and confidential information, officials said.

On December 29, 2020, Sheriff’s Service Specialist Courtney Rodriguez was dispatched to the 20000 block of Quivero Road for an identity theft report.

Sheriff’s officials said the victims advised an unknown subject opened a checking account and several credit cards using their personal information.

On January 6, 2021, after further investigation, deputies arrested Joseph Curry.

Curry was booked for identity theft at High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on January 8, 2021.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ronald Conley or Sheriff’s Service Specialist Courtney Rodriquez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

