Apple Valley man, 32, arrested after punching and choking his father

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old man was arrested for assault after choking and punching his father, officials said.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:54 am, a civilian employee from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments Civil Service Division served Nicholas Burke with a Harassment Order at his father’s residence.

The plaintiff of that order, Burke’s father, was at the residence in the 11200 Block of Tujunga Drive and Burke immediately started assaulting his father.

“Burke choked and punched the victim several times before the victim was able to get to safety,” stated a sheriff’s news release. Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and Apple Valley Police Department arrived, and Burke was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim sustained multiple scratches, bruises and dizziness from the incident.

Nicholas Burke was booked at High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $50,000. He is also being held on a warrant for battery out of San Bernardino County. He is scheduled for arraignment on August 20, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Deputy N. Sewell at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Lucerne Valley Sub-Station, (760) 248-7655. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.