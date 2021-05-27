Apple Valley man, 23, arrested for lascivious acts with a child under 14

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 23-year-old Apple Valley man for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, officials said.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, Deputy Kathryn Mammolito and Deputy Tyler Loup responded to a report of sexual abuse in the Town of Apple Valley involving the suspect identified as Herman David Licardie.

“Through investigation, Deputy Mammolito and Loup discovered evidence Licardie committed the crime of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Licardie was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on June 7, 2021, and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.



Sheriff’s officials said the victims are a 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old female. No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Kathryn Mammolito or Deputy Tyler Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Herman David Licardie booking photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

