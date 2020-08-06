Apple Valley man, 21, arrested for Elder Abuse after pushing relative to the ground

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old male on parole is facing new charges of Elder Abuse after allegedly pushing his 71-year-old relative to the ground and causing injuries, officials said.

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, at about 3:00 PM deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 11800 block of Chimayo Road reference a battery report.

When deputies arrived they found the female victim with several lacerations to her arm after she was thrown to the ground by the suspect identified as Justin Patrick Flores.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the victim was looking for her vehicle keys when she noticed Flores had them. “She asked him for her car keys but Flores refused, pushing her to the ground two times. The victim hit her head on the rocks and sustained several lacerations to the arms, stated Alban.

Flores was arrested for PC368(B)(1) Elder Abuse, PC148(A)(1) Obstructing a Peace Officer, PC415(2) Unreasonable Noise, and PC3056 Violation of Parole, a felony.

According to public court documents, in 2020 Justin has 6 open criminal cases against him both in Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga. In 2019, he had 7 charges in several counties.

Flores is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 11, 2020.

(A view of the last 25 criminal related cases located in San Bernardino Count for Justin Flores)

