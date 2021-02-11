Apple Valley launches small business grants for those impacted by COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — To support local small businesses that have been financially impacted by COVID-19, last evening the Apple Valley Town Council launched two business assistance grant programs.

The Microenterprise Assistance Program, geared toward businesses with 1-5 employees, offers grants up to $30,000 for backpay of rent and utilities, cash flow for payroll, purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies, and for services to increase or alter business activities (e.g. Point of Sale system, website development, outdoor business activities etc.).Applications are now available and will be processed beginning March 9.

A second program, the Small Business Assistance Program, for businesses with 1-50 employees, offers up to $50,000 for similar capital expenditures. Applications are now available for this program and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our small businesses and entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our local economy and when they succeed, our community succeeds,” said Mayor Curt Emick. “As a small business owner, myself, I’m pleased the Town can offer additional capital to help our small business community rebuild and rebound in 2021.

By allocating federal funds, the Town will inject dollars into Apple Valley businesses as they recover from the economic impacts brought on by COVID-related closures.

Personal income will be a primary criterion for eligibility under the Microenterprise program. Microenterprise business owners must provide supporting income documentation including but not limited to tax returns, bank statements, asset statements, benefit award letters, etc. and meet the 80% Area Median Income for San Bernardino County.

For the Small Business Program, a primary criterion will be financial loss due to COVID. Businesses will undergo a financial feasibility and underwriting analysis based on their balance sheet, income statements, and profit and loss statements for 2019 and 2020.

Both programs require a business to have been in existence for more than one (1) year. Business expenses that have already been reimbursed by other grant programs, including CARES funding or County COVID-compliance grant programs, are not eligible under this grant program.

To learn more, including eligibility requirements and to download an application visit: www.av.town/businessgrant

