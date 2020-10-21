Apple Valley News
Apple Valley in-person voting sites open Oct 26
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — As a reminder, Apple Valley will serve as an early in-person voting site for the upcoming general election, Oct. 26-30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town’s Recreation Center, per the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
Voting at all Apple Valley polling locations will be open Oct. 31-Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find your polling place visit www.sbcountyelections.com or call (909) 387-8300.
Residents can still conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in person at any time up to and including Election Day. Provisional ballots will be counted when the County Elections Official verifies the voter registration.
This year, all California registered voters should have received a Vote-by-Mail ballot. If you have not received a Vote-by-Mail ballot, please call (800) 881-VOTE.
If preferred, voters can cast their ballot in-person at their polling place.
Vote-by-Mail ballots can be returned in the prepaid postage envelope or dropped off at one of the following outdoor locations through Nov 3:
- Town Hall, 14955 Dale Evans Pkwy
- Victor Valley Museum, 11873 Apple Valley Rd
- James Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Rd
