Apple Valley Hosting Daily COVID-19 Testing June 29 – July 24
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Town of Apple Valley will now offer daily COVID-19 testing between June 29 – July 24, 2020.
The free event will take place at the James Woody Community Center located at 13647 Navajo Road in Apple Valley. Symptoms or insurance are not required.
The testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon-Fri. It will be closed on July 3rd for the 4th of July holiday.
To register visit http://lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
Under the directive of Governor Newsom, the California Department of Public Health is working with OPTUMServe-LHI to expand COVID-19 testing to 80+ sites in California with the goal of reaching vulnerable populations. San Bernardino County will host three sites including one in Apple Valley. The site will be fully staffed by OPTUM-LHI contractors.
