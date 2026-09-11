Apple Valley Home Sales Rise 22% In July 2026, Median Price Reaches $429,000

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Home sales in Apple Valley increased 22% in July compared with the same month last year, while the number of active listings fell more than 20%, according to a housing market report published by local real estate broker Charlotte Volsch.

Apple Valley recorded 111 closed residential sales in July 2026, compared with 91 in July 2025, according to data analyzed for the Apple Valley Housing Market Report: July 2026.

The median sold price increased 2.9%, from $417,000 in July 2025 to $429,000 in July 2026. Closed-sale dollar volume also increased, rising 18.4% from $41.08 million to $48.66 million.

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At the same time, active listings declined 20.2%, from 461 properties in July 2025 to 368 in July 2026. Median days active decreased from 34 days to 28 days, while the median sale-to-original-list-price ratio increased from 98.4% to 100%.

RPR Market Trends separately reported 3.3 months of housing inventory in Apple Valley during July, down 31.7% compared with 12 months earlier.

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The local housing figures come as mortgage rates remain elevated nationally. According to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.76% as of Sept. 10, 2026, up from 6.71% the previous week and 6.35% a year earlier. The average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.09%.

Freddie Mac’s figures are weekly national averages and are not specific to Apple Valley. Individual borrowers may receive different rates depending on the lender, loan and borrower qualifications.

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At the upper end of Apple Valley’s real estate market, a property at 19968 Bear Valley Road is currently listed on Realtor.com for $8.99 million.

The listing describes the property as approximately 56.72 acres with more than a half-mile of frontage along Bear Valley Road. It includes three income-producing rental homes and is listed as a multi-family residential-income property.

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The property is zoned Regional Commercial, according to listing information provided through CRMLS. The listing also notes that the property has a private well and 13 acre-feet of water rights. The property listing can be viewed on Realtor.com.

Volsch, an Estate Property Advisor and Probate & Trust Real Estate Specialist with The Volsch Team at Volsch Enterprises Inc., said the broader market numbers are one factor families may consider when deciding how to handle an inherited property.

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“More buyers and more closed sales do not automatically mean an inherited home should be repaired before it is sold,” Volsch said in a written statement. “The decision should start with what the estate needs to accomplish, then weigh the property’s condition, repair costs, carrying time, taxes, insurance and the likely sale outcome. Sometimes improving the property makes sense. Sometimes selling as-is produces the better overall result.”

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The July 2026 housing analysis applies specifically to Apple Valley. The complete Apple Valley Housing Market Report: July 2026 is available through The Volsch Team.