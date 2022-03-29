Apple Valley High School student awarded Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley High School congratulates Ajimelec Gonzalez on his incredible accomplishment! Ajimelec is one of 100 students worldwide to be awarded the 2022 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship.

Winners of the award receive $40,000 towards college as well as a paid summer internship at Amazon after their freshman year.

Ajimelec has been a part of the Computer Science Pathway at Apple Valley High School for the past 4 years, under the guidance of his teacher, Ryan Ostlie.

“There is no greater honor as an educator than to witness a successful journey from pupil to peer. Ajimelec Gonzalez is ready for his next challenge, and I promise he has earned it. I could not be more proud,” Mr. Ostlie commented.

Amazon Future Engineer is a program aimed at increasing access to computer science education. Amazon is committed to helping more students have the resources and skills they need to build their best futures. Computer science is ingrained into the work many Amazon employees rely on day in and day out.

The Amazon Future Engineer scholarship program assists high school seniors who have completed an advanced placement computer science course and plan to continue their education at an accredited four-year college or university majoring in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering or other computer related field of study.

(Ajimelec Gonzalez and teacher, Ryan Ostlie)

(Ajimelec Gonzalez — photo courtesy AVUSD)

