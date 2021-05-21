Apple Valley High School Freshman Samantha Most Receives Five Letters

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Freshman year is hard in many ways; new school, new classes, new responsibilities, new structure.

It’s quite the challenge for any average student on any average year. But Apple Valley High School’s Samantha Most is not any average student and this school year was not any average school year. She made this very clear yesterday as she earned her fifth letter as a freshman who is determined to take the word average and destroy it.

Samantha lettered in the Medical and Health Science Technology Academy (MAHST) of which she was a member of the student lead officer team, Computer and Media Pathway Academy (CAMP), Cross Country, Soccer and SkillsUSA. Her academy competitions were held virtually which added a whole new list of tasks on top of the already time consuming competitions.

Most was the number one female varsity cross country runner for the school this season. She had ambitions to also run track, but due to the condensed COVID season, it overlapped with her Sundevil soccer schedule.

As a member of the varsity soccer team, Samantha was Player of the Week twice this season while her team took the Mojave River League title for the first time in decades. She helped her team earn this title with her 7 season goals and 5 assists.

As if this was not enough of an easy feat, Most achieved all of this while being an honors student and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. It is abundantly clear that her athletic abilities are just as enormous as her academic ones.

Samantha has made quite a showing for her first year of high school and we are so excited to see what else she will continue to achieve in the next 3 years at Apple Valley High School.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Unified School District)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.