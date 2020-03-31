Apple Valley Golf Course and tennis courts closed amid COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – March 31, 2020: The Apple Valley Golf Course and tennis courts will close to play beginning today, March 31, as Sierra Golf, the Town’s contracted course manager, will close all of their managed public courses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Earlier this month, Governor Newsom encouraged outdoor exercise if coupled with social distancing measures during his “stay at home” order,” said Town Manager Doug Robertson. “Following his lead, AVGC strived to encourage golf by putting into place social distancing restrictions at the course, including limiting the number of people in the pro shop to four and limiting one person per cart unless members of the same household. “

With no clear guidance from public health officials, other golf courses throughout the state and nation also implemented individual guidelines, while others have simply closed. This caused an increase in play at courses that remained open, including at AVGC. As a result of the increased play, it appears social distancing is not attainable, and Sierra will temporarily close AVGC.

Town open-space parks remain available for recreation; however, residents are reminded to keep a safe, physical distance from other persons and to keep off closed playground equipment.

For local information regarding recent Town actions, closures, community and business resources, and number of coronavirus cases, please visit av.town/coronavirus. Please email questions to info@applevalley.org.

