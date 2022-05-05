Apple Valley Gas Mart robbed Wednesday evening

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed the Apple Valley Gas Mart was robbed Wednesday night.

It happened at about 6:48 pm, on May 4, 2022, at the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Waalew Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG the suspect demanded cash from the register. “Clerk gave suspect about $500-1,000.00 in cash,” stated the spokeswoman.

No arrests have been made and anybody with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

