Apple Valley Firefighter Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – The Apple Valley Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of one of their own. Engineer Jared Shepard, a dedicated firefighter, tragically passed away on Sunday, December 3rd.

According to official reports, Engineer Jared Shepard succumbed to injuries sustained in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Lake Elsinore, California.

The incident occurred when he attempted a jump in the area of the 20700 block of Cereal Street. Emergency responders from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly before 10:25 a.m., where they discovered Shepard with serious injuries, as detailed in a Press Enterprise article.

The location mentioned is in the vicinity of the Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park. This establishment is known for its various dirt tracks and is a popular destination for motorsports enthusiasts.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District engineer Jared Shepard passed away after a crash in Lake Elsinore (Courtesy of Apple Valley Fire Protection District)

The news of Shepard’s passing has deeply affected the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the district expressed their heartfelt condolences and asked for the community’s support during this difficult time. “We ask that you join us in keeping Jared’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” they stated.

Engineer Jared Shepard will be fondly remembered for his selfless dedication to protecting the community. His loss is deeply felt by his colleagues and loved ones, and his memory will be cherished.

Shepard began career with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District on July 8, 2017, according to his Facebook profile.

No further details were immediately available.

Copy URL URL Copied