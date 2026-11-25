VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley doctor Ashok Naraindas Melvani was sentenced to 18 months in state prison and must register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to one felony and three misdemeanors, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

Melvani entered the pleas on November 19, 2026. The felony conviction was for an amended count of attempted sexual penetration of an unconscious or unaware victim. Court records list the offense date for that count as July 5, 1994.

Melvani also pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18. Two counts were dated October 5, 2025, the day of his arrest at the Victorville Fairgrounds. The third was dated June 1, 2025.

The court imposed the 18-month state prison term on the felony count and a 364-day county jail term on each misdemeanor count. The court deemed the prison sentence served and ordered Melvani to report to parole within 48 hours of his release. Court records show a release order was issued November 19.

On October 5, 2025, deputies responded at about 12:34 p.m. to the fairgrounds in the 14000 block of Seventh Street after a witness reported seeing a man record two girls standing near a food vendor truck, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The witness confronted Melvani, who ran away. The witness caught up with him and held him until a deputy arrived. Authorities said the girls did not know Melvani and were unaware they were being recorded.

“Through investigation, deputies determined Melvani recorded the victims for his own sexual pleasure and has recorded other females in the past,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the statement.

Melvani, who was 71 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of violating Penal Code 647.6, annoying a child under 18.

At the time of VVNG’s original reporting, Providence listed Melvani as a family medicine physician practicing at Paragon Health Partners on Hesperia Road in Victorville. Providence physician profile

Related Article: Doctor Accused of Secretly Recording Underage Girls at Victorville Fairgrounds

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