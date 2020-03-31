Apple Valley Deputies Surprise 7-year-old Boy on His Birthday

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A few San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department helped celebrate a local boy’s birthday by showing up to his house.

Ayden Zinn, who turned 7-years-old on Sunday, was saddened when he realized his friends were not able to come over because of the new social distancing standards designed to combat the ongoing pandemic, the coronavirus.

“We make big deals about birthdays, and we couldn’t even chance anything because Ayden’s 2-year-old brother, Carson, is a type 1 diabetic. So we take the stay-at-home order seriously,” stated Ayden’s mother Kimmy Zinn.

That’s when Ayden’s father, Billy Zinn, decided to send a special birthday invitation via Facebook to the police department, not really knowing what to expect.

Thank you Apple Valley police department for making aydens day! Happy 7th birthday. Apple Valley Police Department Posted by Kimmy Zinn on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Lone behold, the deputies went above and beyond the call of duty and made Ayden’s birthday a day he won’t soon forget.

Four patrol vehicle’s parked outside Ayden’s home with red and blue lights shining off in the distance, and over the loudspeaker, they called Ayden’s name and shouted happy birthday.

“At first, he got scared and cried because they rolled up with lights and sirens,” Mrs. Zinn told VVNG. “But then he got excited, and now he says he wants to be a cop one day.”

One of the deputies gave Ayden a Sheriff badge sticker, a pencil saying ‘Police are your friends,’ and two $5 McDonald’s gift cards for Happy Meals, which he gladly used as his choice for his birthday dinner.

“So many things are uncertain right now, people are scared, but we need to remember our boys in blue who protect us, and this just shows them in such a positive way that I am so grateful for. It really was amazing and they made his day,” Mrs. Zinn said.

