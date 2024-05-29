 
Apple Valley Deputies Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing Teen Jenna Medel

May 29, 2024 | 7:17 am
Apple Valley Deputies Seeking the Public's Help to Locate Missing Teen

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Apple Valley Deputies are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Jenna Medel, a 16-year-old who has been missing since May 24, 2024.

Jenna was last seen after arriving at Granite Hills High School at approximately 6:35 a.m.

According to reports, Jenna arrived by school bus and then walked away from the school, heading west on Esaws Road. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from.

Jenna is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, with a small scar on her forehead and two nose piercings.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black zip-up sweater, grey sweatpants, and white shoes, and was carrying a distinctive white backpack adorned with pineapple designs.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information about Jenna’s whereabouts to come forward. Any details, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping locate her.

Anyone with any information about Jenna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy R. Conley at Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.


