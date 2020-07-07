Apple Valley Deputies find man dead inside vehicle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley deputies found a deceased man inside a vehicle on Sunday, officials confirmed.

It happened at about 12:19 PM near the intersection of Corwin Road and Rimrock Road in Apple Valley on July 5, 2020.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds told VVNG a deceased male was found in his vehicle and the coroner handled the investigation.

VVNG asked the spokeswoman on the location of the vehicle and if the deceased was found by a family member or a bystander. “The calls reads as if the Deputies conducted a vehicle check and found him,” stated the spokeswoman.

Reynolds had no other information available for release.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.