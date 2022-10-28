Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death.

It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a residence for a female child who was not breathing. The child was transported to a hospital, and despite life-saving measures, was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation. An investigator from the Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital and through investigation determined the child had numerous injuries indicative of child abuse.

Detectives from the Homicide Detail interviewed the child’s father, 24-year-old Isaiah Rumph, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Charity Staffieri, who were both arrested for assaulting the child, and causing death.

Both suspects were booked in at the Central Detention Center and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center where they remain on $500,000 bail.

(photos — facebook)

The child’s biological mother named Hannah Lucas organized a Gofundme account for her daughter Jazmine. In the account description Hanna said her daughter passed away suddenly and at that time were waiting for the cause of death.

“She was 4 turning 5 in December. Jazmine was such an amazing young lady. She was so full of life, and could easily brighten up the room she walked in. We’re all shattered by this tragedy,” stated Hannah.

Donations to help with Jazmine’s funeral expenses can be made via the following link: Jazmines funeral

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-490`8. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com