Apple Valley Animal Shelter reopens to the public, offers adoption discounts and vaccine clinic￼

Apple Valley, CA – The Town of Apple Valley Animal Shelter is encouraging residents to take advantage of its new adoption specials when the shelter reopens to the public on Thursday, Feb. 3.

All spayed or neutered dog adoptions have been discounted to $25. Non-altered dogs have been discounted to $50. All cat adoptions have been set to $25 plus the cost to microchip.

The Shelter will resume its normal hours of operations: Tuesday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for pet licensing, adoptions and stray animal intake. Emergency field services will continue to function.

The Shelter will also host a Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, Feb 3, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Rabies vaccines will be offered for $6 and free Distemper vaccines will be available. The event is cash only.

The Shelter is located at 22131 Powhatan Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307.

For more information, call the Apple Valley Animal Shelter at (760) 240-7555.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.