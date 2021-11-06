Apple Valley AM/PM and ARCO gas station sold for $5.6 Million

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A free-standing ARCO and AM/PM gas station located in the Town of Apple Valley was recently sold for $5,650,000.

According to Progressive Real Estate Partners, the station is located at the intersection of Rancherias Road and Highway 18 which sees an average traffic count of over 36,500 cars per day.

The well-established ARCO station was built in 1998 and has 6 dispensers with16 fueling positions and a 2,737 square foot convenience store. The purchase included the business, the real estate, and the type 20 liquor license.

Progressive Real Estate Partners’ Victor Buendia, Business and Commercial Real Estate Sales Specialist represented both the private party buyer and seller in the transaction.

According to Victor Buendia, “The well-known ARCO AM/PM brand, excellent location and the growing trade area made this listing very attractive and we identified a qualified buyer within 45 days. Additionally, this is the ultimate internet-resistant use and with today’s busy lifestyle convenience stores have become an increasingly popular option for “to-go” food and grocery items”.

(Located at 15333 Rancherias Road in Apple Valley, California, the ARCO Gas Station features six dispensers and a 2,737-square-foot AM/PM convenience store. — Photo courtesy of Progressive Real Estate Partners)

