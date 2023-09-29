Apple Valley Airshow Celebrates 20 Years with the A-10 Demo Team on Saturday, October 7th

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — The 20th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Apple Valley Airshow, a family favorite event, attracts spectators from all over Southern California. This year’s highlights include the USAF A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team with Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, along with the Air Force Heritage Flight Team performed by Steven Hinton in the P-51 Wee Willy II and Capt. Johnson.

This is the very first time the Apple Valley Airshow has been granted a full military Demo Team. Capt. “MAD” Johnson and ten team members are coming from Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona. “MAD” has more than 1,250 hours in the A-10 including 431 in combat in support of both Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support Mission.

A full schedule is planned including Dawn Patrol RV Formation Team of seven, breathtaking aerobatics by the Undaunted Airshows formation aerobatics team of two, Air Racer Tony Higa in the Pitts S-1S, John Collver in his AT-6/SNJ “Wardog”, Yuichi Takagi in the Pitts, Torrey Ward in the Micro Jet, Chuck Coleman in the Extra 300L performing extreme aerobatics. Coleman flight trained eight actors of “Top Gun: Maverick” in the same airplane he is flying at the Airshow.

In addition to aerobatics, you will see Skydivers, Round Canopy Parachute USA Team paratroopers jumping from the C-53 Skytrooper D-Day Doll, vintage warbirds like Jason Somes in the MiG-17

jet, two North American P-51 Mustangs from Palm Springs Air Museum and TBM-3E Avenger and SBD-5 Dauntless, P-47 Thunderbolt, P-38 Lightning, the F4U Corsair from Planes of Fame Air Museum to name a few. Spectators will have the opportunity to meet pilots and get autographs after their performances.

On the ground, you will see experimental and vintage airplane static displays, military vehicles, and the NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show “Show and Shine” along with Inglis Classics “Hot Rod Hotties”. Spectators are encouraged to stop by the NAPA® booth and pick up a form so you can vote for your favorite car.

The STEM Expo tent is fun for people of all ages, where they can learn to fly a plane, build an airplane, or a rocket! And, you won’t want to miss the General Atomics display and booth where you can see what they do right here in the High Desert.

Community groups, volunteer organizations and our sponsors are a big part of the airshow. The show provides scholarships for local students in the STEM field. This has been a huge success.

You can browse booths offering information, souvenirs, food and support the Rotary Club of Ap-ple Valley Beer Garden.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is only $10 cash, military active-duty with ID only $7 cash, children 11 and under free.

Parking is free.

Apple Valley Airport is located at 21600 Corwin Rd. in Apple Valley.

No animals except service animals are allowed at the event.

No large coolers and no alcoholic beverages are allowed,

No drones, no canopies or large umbrellas either.

Bring chairs, sitting blankets, sunglasses, hats, sunscreen, ear plugs; and don’t forget your camera.

For a complete list on how to plan your day at the show, go to AppleValleyAirshow.com and click on FAQs. Like their page on Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements.

