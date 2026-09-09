Apple Unveils First Foldable iPhone With 7.6-Inch Display, A20 Pro Chip, $1,999 Price Tag

CUPERTINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple introduced the iPhone Duo on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, marking the company’s first foldable iPhone and bringing a 7.6-inch display, A20 Pro chip and dual-battery system to a new form factor.

The iPhone Duo will start at $1,999, with pre-orders scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. PT on Oct. 16. The device will become available Oct. 23.

Apple describes the new model as “the first foldable iPhone.” When unfolded, the iPhone Duo features the largest display ever offered on an iPhone, according to the company.

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The 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display is 50% larger than the display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Apple said the outer display provides more than 90% of the screen area available on the iPhone 18 Pro.

(Photo courtesy of Apple)

The inner display is constructed using 10 ultrathin layers and features a custom nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare. An under-display FaceTime camera remains hidden when it is not being used, creating what Apple described as “an uninterrupted viewing surface.”

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Apple said the foldable design allows the iPhone Duo to be used in several configurations, including landscape, portrait, closed, seated and standing positions.

In landscape orientation, users can watch content on the larger display or run two apps side by side using Split View multitasking. In portrait orientation, the wider display provides additional space for typing, browsing and scrolling.

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(Photo courtesy of Apple)

When partially folded into a seated position, the iPhone Duo can rest on a surface for watching videos or following workouts without requiring a separate stand. It can also stand upright for hands-free FaceTime calls or use StandBy to display a clock, photos, weather information, calendar information and widgets.

The phone runs iOS 27, which Apple said includes experiences redesigned around the foldable device and its dual-display system.

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(Photo courtesy of Apple)

The iPhone Duo is built with a Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge cover, a scratch-resistant coating on the inner display and Ceramic Shield on the front and back. Apple also lists the phone as IP68 water- and dust-resistant.

Inside, the iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip with a Dual 16-core Neural Engine designed to handle intensive artificial intelligence workloads. Apple said the chip delivers up to 20% faster six-core CPU performance and up to 50% more memory bandwidth compared with the A19 Pro.

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(Photo courtesy of Apple)

An advanced thermal management system with a vapor chamber is designed to maintain performance during demanding applications and gaming.

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The iPhone Duo also introduces what Apple calls an iPhone-first dual-battery system. Combined with an internal eSIM-only design, Apple said the configuration allows more of the phone’s internal space to be dedicated to battery capacity.

(Photo courtesy of Apple)

Apple lists up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display and up to 44 hours when using the outer display. The company said fast wired charging can bring the battery to as much as a 50% charge in approximately 20 minutes.

The iPhone Duo includes two rear 48-megapixel cameras: a Fusion Main camera and Fusion Ultra Wide camera. A 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera is also included.

(Photo courtesy of Apple)

The camera system can capture 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at up to 120 frames per second. Apple is also introducing camera features designed specifically around the foldable hardware, including Duo Preview, Kid Cue, Duo FaceTime and Smart Take.

Photographic Styles 3 allows users to customize texture and grain in addition to tone and color. Apple Intelligence-powered editing features include Spatial Reframing, an Extend tool for expanding images and an enhanced Clean Up tool for removing larger objects from photos.

(Photo courtesy of Apple)

Siri AI also takes advantage of the larger display, according to Apple, providing additional space for its conversation window. The iPhone Duo uses eSIM rather than a physical SIM card and includes Apple’s C2 modem.

Apple is offering the iPhone Duo starting at $1,999 or $83.29 per month for 24 months. Apple also lists a 24-month Apple Upgrade lease option beginning at $57.99 per month. For more information, visit: https://www.apple.com/

(Photo courtesy of Apple)

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