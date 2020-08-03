Apple Fire burns over 20,000 acres and is 5% contained

BANNING, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Fire has burned 20,516 acres and is 5% contained as of Sunday night.

Officials said much of the fire activity is being driven by the record low moisture content of the vegetation (Chaparral & Brush) in the area combined with high temperatures and low relative humidity. The fire is burning in an area with no recent fire history and those conditions are contributing to active fire behavior both day and night.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air have been engaged and are building fireline directly on the fire’s edge where possible. Others protecting structures in local communities.

“Additional firefighters are arriving on scene to assist with the effort to contain the fire. The assignment of the new resources will give firefighters who have been on the line over the last two days some much needed rest,” stated a Sunday night news release.

Evacuations / Closures:

For Riverside County Residents: please visit https://www.rivcoready.org/ActiveEvents for an interactive map that will allow you to enter your address to see if you are in an evacuation area.

For San Bernardino County Residents: The community of Oak Glen is under an evacuation order. Forest Falls, Pioneertown, and Rim Rock are all under an evacuation warning.

The San Gorgonio Wilderness has been closed to all use. An Emergency Forest Closure Order is in effect as of August 2, 2020. The order prohibits all entry into the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area. This order also includes the Pacific Crest Hiking Trail between the Forest Boundary and Forest Road 1N01. Additionally, all Forest Service recreation areas in the Forest Fall area are closed.

Weather: Hot and dry again on Monday with somewhat improved humidity recovery Monday night. Westerly winds will gust 20 to 30 mph Monday afternoon and evening between 1200 PDT and 2000 PDT, weakening after 2000 PDT but remaining gusty.



Safety Message: If you fly, we can’t. Flying a drone near a wildfire is not only dangerous to aircraft on the fire but can shut down all air operations risking firefighters and public safety.

Thank you to ALL of our allied agencies for their hard work 💙 @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIRERRU @RSO and many more! pic.twitter.com/PYbxxhwT3c — Banning Police Department (@BanningPolice) August 3, 2020

