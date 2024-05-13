Annual High Desert Job Fair at Victor Valley College on May 15, 2024

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley College (VVC) is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual job fair, set to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM. Hosted around the scenic VVC lake, this event promises to connect students and community members with top-tier employers from the region.

Free registration for this event is available for all community members and students at www.vvc.edu/connect.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to explore various career options, network with industry professionals, and potentially secure on-the-spot job interviews.

(VVC mascot Rammy poses for a photo on the back of VVC’s CDL truck.)

According to VVC Public Information Officer Robert Sewell, “the annual community job fair that VVC hosts around the lake is an opportunity for our students and the public at-large to meet nearly 100 top notch employers in the region face-to-face.” Sewell further emphasizes that “the job fair provides networking advantages to our students to explore different career pathways in our area by meeting those organizations directly.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring copies of their resumes, and prepare to engage with some of the area’s most prominent employers. Whether seeking employment opportunities or looking to expand professional networks, this event promises to be an invaluable resource for all attendees.





