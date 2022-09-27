Amber Alert murder suspect shot and killed after a shootout with police on SB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted in a fatal Amber Alert was killed during a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday in Hesperia.

It happened at about 11:08 am, on September 27, 2022, on the southbound I-15 freeway and the Main Street on-ramp.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted around 11:23 a.m. that there was heavy police activity in Victorville on the 15 Freeway, between Bear Valley Rd and Joshua Rd. and that residents should avoid the area.

(Anthony Graizano, 45)

According to initial reports, a 911 caller reported a white truck matching the description of the suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier that was last seen driving on the I-15 freeway in Barstow. The suspect allegedly shot at responding deputies from the rearview window of the truck near Restaurant Row in Victorville and continued driving on the freeway.

The truck exited on Main Street where it went over the shoulder of the I-15 on-ramp and became disabled. Seconds later a gunbattle occurred and during the shootout, the suspect was shot and killed.

The 15-year-old victim identified as Savannah Graziano was also inside the truck and was wounded during the shootout. She was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

(Savannah Graziano)

The Fontana Police Department has confirmed that the person involved in the pursuit and shooting in Hesperia is the same murder suspect from the Amber Alert.

Anthony was wanted for the murder of Savanna’s mom after he shot and killed her near an elementary school on Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive on September 26, 2022. He fled the scene with his daughter prompting the Amber Alert.

The investigation has prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the southbound I-15 freeway for an unknown amount of time. All traffic is being detoured onto Main Street. Roadways like Highway 395, Mariposa Road, and Amargosa Road are gridlocked.

(suspects truck)

The investigation is very active and ongoing. A press conference is scheduled for 3:00 pm where law enforcement is expected to release more information.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

