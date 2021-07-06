Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities have issued an Ambert Alert for a 2-year-old boy taken by the father who is also wanted for killing the child’s mother in the Lake Elsinore area.

The suspect, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr. and he may be driving a charcoal gray 2020 Kia Optima with plate 8VGU461, or temporary license plate U335133.

Stoot Jr. was described as being a Black man with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

CHP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the abducted child named Celestine Stoot III., last seen July 4 in Lake Elsinore.

If seen, please dial 911. Do not attempt to make contact.

