Amber Alert issued for toddler forcibly taken by her father in LA County

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after a little girl was forcibly taken by her father amid an ongoing custody dispute in Los Angeles County, officials said.

23-month old Catalina Reyes Canino was last seen with her father 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales in LA County, on Dec. 23, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Officials said the toddler’s mother reported her ex-boyfriend, Rosales, showed up at her house with two other men and forced his way inside. He allegedly threatened the family with a knife and forcibly removed the child. Police say Rosales should be considered armed and dangerous.

(Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

According to the CHP, Rosales is described as 5′ 07″, 160 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothing. Catalina was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns and white one-piece pajamas.

The father is believed to be driving a gray Honda Accord, but the year and license plate number were not available. If seen please call 911.

(Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

