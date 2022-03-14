Amazon Prime semi-truck crashes through 15 freeway perimeter fencing near Joshua Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed through the perimeter fence along the 15 freeway.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 11:40 AM on Monday, March 13, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just south of the Joshua Road overpass.

Per the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a witness reported that the Amazon prime truck was swaying back-and-forth just prior to the traffic collision.

“The driver is going to be okay, he might a concussion as he seems a little of it right now,” stated a Good Samaritan who stopped immediately after the crash.

“I was driving when I noticed a big cloud of dust, so I immediately pulled over from the fast lane to help whoever was involved, I’m just surprised that nobody else stopped,” stated the Good Samaritan.

The driver reported only minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Traffic in the immediate area was backed up to Main Street, but all lanes of traffic remained open.

The California Highway Patrol – Victorville Division — is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

