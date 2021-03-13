Amazon Last Mile Delivery Station moving to old Walmart building in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon Last Mile Delivery Station will be moving into the retail building that once housed a Walmart on Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

City Spokeswoman Sue Jones said the new delivery station is expected to bring 150 new jobs to Victorville, which is exciting news for our community. “I’d like to make it very clear that this will be an Amazon Last Mile Delivery Station – not a warehouse,” stated Jones. “Another great part of this story is that we will see yet another large retail space in Victorville occupied.”

Recently, Car X Change moved into the former Target building on Palmdale Road, Cardenas Markets moved into the old Ralphs also on Palmdale Road, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) opened in the property that once housed Michaels, Harbor Freight moved into space that once housed a furniture store on 7th Street, and Shark Solutions moved into a vacant building on Hesperia Road.

(Artist rendering)

“This underscores the strength of Victorville’s economy and our ability to attract large businesses to our City. As a result, once vacant retail space is being occupied and our large shopping centers are experiencing a resurgence,” stated Jones.

The Delivery Station concept was started by Amazon to speed package delivery to customers and to give individuals the ability to own and operate their own package delivery businesses.

The Old Walmart building has been vacant for more than eight years and the building is approximately 126,000 square feet in size.

Jones said improvements on the building have started and are expected to take four to five months.

Updates will be made to the interior and exterior of the existing commercial building to accommodate delivery, sorting and administrative functions for the new business. Exterior changes include the addition of roll-up bay doors on the north and west elevations, a new canopy at the north elevation to accommodate vehicle loading and staging, and a new entrance façade that will be used as an employee entrance/exit and as a customer service area for pick-up and return of items by patrons.

The circulation pattern in the parking lots throughout the site will be redesigned to accommodate customer and employee parking as well as delivery vehicle parking and staging. Landscaping will either be added or replaced along the right of way and throughout the parking lot. Balsam Road will be improved to include curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Access will be from abutting Balsam Road. The facility is expected to utilize a split shift schedule: 1:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., which will help stagger vehicle traffic.

