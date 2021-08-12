Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to Hesperia Commerce Center in 2022

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — VVNG has learned an Amazon Fulfillment Center is coming to the city of Hesperia in 2022.

Eileen Hards, Operations Public Relations Specialist for Amazon confirmed via email the new building will be located at the I-15 and Caliente Road within the 200-acre industrial project known as Hesperia Commerce Center.

The center will accommodate 3.4 million square feet of state-of-the-art warehouses and distribution buildings, as well as a 15-acre site with visibility on Highway 395 and Interstate 15 slated for smaller service-commercial industrial buildings.

(Construction progress on the first warehouse built at the Hesperia Commerce Center. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Earlier today, Amazon announced the findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, sharing that the company invested more than $19.3 billion in the Inland Empire and $81 billion in California, since 2010.

The company shared that it has created more than 40,000 jobs in the Inland Empire in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions. The report also estimated that Amazon’s investments in the region led to the contribution of more than $15.4 billion to the economy over the last decade, demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.

“Amazon’s roughly $20 billion investment in the Inland Empire has helped our region become a national leader in the goods movement industry,” said Paul Granillo, President and CEO of Inland Economic Partnership. “The more than 40,000 jobs created by Amazon, allowed the Inland Empire to weather the economic downturn better than our neighboring counties. More importantly, it provides our residents with local employment opportunities negating the need for multi-hour daily commutes. These efforts, provide economic opportunity now but also position our region for the future.”

(A drone photo of the Hesperia Commerce Center in July 2021- Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To further Amazon’s growth in the region, Amazon announced it will open two new facilities located in Hesperia and Ontario expected to launch in late 2022.

The first will be a fulfillment center in Hesperia that will bring over 1,000 full-time jobs to the region. Employees at the more than one-million-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The second will be a fulfillment center in Ontario that will employ over 1,500 from the region. Inside the new 800,000 square-foot building, employees will work alongside innovative technologies such as Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers.

(Artist rendering of the Hesperia Commerce Center)

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading starting wage of $15, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, starting on Day One.

Meanwhile, Amazon already started construction on a ‘Last Mile Delivery Station’ in a vacant building that was once home to the Victorville Walmart on Bear Valley Road. The Delivery Station concept was started by Amazon to speed package delivery to customers and to give individuals the ability to own and operate their own package delivery businesses. The site is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the area.

In October 2020, Modway, Inc., a major furniture distributor announced plans to construct a building featuring 1,055,360 square feet on a 60-acre site of the Hesperia Commerce Center.

