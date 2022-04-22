Amazon Announces Renewable Energy Solar Project near Baldy Mesa

BALDY MESA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This week Amazon announced 37 new renewable energy projects around the world, including one new project in the Victor Valley that marks the third in the state of California.

The new solar project, which is near Baldy Mesa, will produce 150 MW of renewable energy paired with 75 MW of battery storage. This is in addition to the 40 on-site solar projects across Amazon and Whole Foods sites.

This announcement marks significant progress on Amazon’s path to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

The additional 3.5 GW of clean energy capacity from these new projects extends Amazon’s leadership position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, and advances its efforts to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

“Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021. Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100% of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon. “We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100% of our business on renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

The 37 new projects announced today are located across the U.S., Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. They vary in project type and size, with three new wind farms, 26 new solar farms, and eight new rooftop solar installations at its buildings around the world. As a result of these projects, Amazon now has a total of 310 renewable energy projects, including 134 wind and solar farms and 176 rooftop solar projects.

Amazon also continues to invest in renewable energy projects paired with energy storage. The energy storage systems allow Amazon to store clean energy produced by its solar projects and deploy it when solar energy is not available, such as in the evening hours, or during periods of high demand. This strengthens the climate impact of Amazon’s clean energy portfolio by enabling carbon-free electricity throughout more parts of the day. The new projects include a 300-megawatt (MW) solar project paired with 150 MW of battery storage in Arizona and a 150 MW solar project paired with 75 MW of battery storage in California. Combined, the two projects double Amazon’s total announced solar paired with energy storage from 220 MW to 445 MW.

Below are more details about the latest series of renewable energy projects announced today, which will supply clean energy for Amazon’s operations, including its corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally:

23 projects in the U.S., spread across 13 states: This brings Amazon’s total clean energy procurement in the U.S. from 7.2 GW to 10.4 GW. Notably, the new projects include Amazon’s largest renewable energy project (by capacity) announced to date, which is a 500 MW solar farm in Texas. The announcement also includes the company’s first renewable energy projects in Missouri. The remaining projects are in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

This brings Amazon’s total clean energy procurement in the U.S. from 7.2 GW to 10.4 GW. Notably, the new projects include Amazon’s largest renewable energy project (by capacity) announced to date, which is a 500 MW solar farm in Texas. The announcement also includes the company’s first renewable energy projects in Missouri. The remaining projects are in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia. Five new projects in Spain: The company added an additional 314 MW of renewable energy capacity in Spain, bringing its total investment to 1.4 GW in the country. The five new projects include three solar farms and two wind farms, bringing Amazon’s total renewable energy projects in Spain to 14.

The company added an additional 314 MW of renewable energy capacity in Spain, bringing its total investment to 1.4 GW in the country. The five new projects include three solar farms and two wind farms, bringing Amazon’s total renewable energy projects in Spain to 14. A second renewable energy project in France: Amazon announced its second solar project in France, which brings the company’s total renewable energy capacity announced to date to 38 MW in the country.

Amazon announced its second solar project in France, which brings the company’s total renewable energy capacity announced to date to 38 MW in the country. Eight additional rooftop solar projects: The company added its first rooftop solar project in the United Arab Emirates, which is a 2.7 MW installation in Dubai. Amazon also announced seven rooftop solar projects in Australia, Canada, India, and Japan totaling over 5 MW of clean energy capacity.

To see Amazon’s renewable energy projects around the world, visit the company’s renewal energy project interactive map.

