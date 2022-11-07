Major accident investigation shuts down Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Amargosa Road in Victorville was closed on Sunday night for a major accident investigation.

It happened at about 9:55 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Amargosa Road, south of La Mesa Road and near the entrance to the AAA shopping center.

The head-on collision involved a blue Hyundai Accent driven by a female and a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by a male.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and confirmed the female driver was trapped and would require extrication.

The 26-year-old male driver was critically injured and firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift him to a trauma center. Firefighters were having a difficult time securing an airship that would fly in the current weather conditions.

The 24-year-old female was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to witnesses, the red sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with the other vehicle. The male driver was in and out of consciousness and possibly under the influence.

Amargosa Road was shut down in both directions and will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.