UPDATE: Passenger Accused Of Assaulting Driver Before Victorville Crash That Damaged Gas Meter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow man was arrested after authorities said he physically assaulted a woman who was driving on Amargosa Road, causing the vehicle to crash into a gas meter and prompting evacuations Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at about 8:29 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2026, in the area of Amargosa Road and Dos Palmas Road.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area for a traffic collision and learned the victim was driving southbound on Amargosa Road with Delmonta Avery, 39, in the passenger seat.

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“During the investigation, deputies learned the victim was driving southbound on Amargosa Road with Delmonta Avery in the passenger seat when Avery physically assaulted her,” sheriff’s officials said in the written statement.

As the victim attempted to protect herself from the assault, she grabbed the steering wheel and the vehicle traveled northbound on Amargosa Road, according to the sheriff’s department. The vehicle collided with a gas meter adjacent to a business, causing property damage.

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Following the crash, the damaged gas meter released gas, and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution while emergency personnel responded.

Avery exited the vehicle and fled on foot, while the victim remained at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies searched the surrounding area, located Avery and detained him.

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The victim was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not released.

Avery was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for P.C. 273.5(A) – corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

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Amargosa Road was closed between Dos Palmas Road and Cholame Road for several hours. The Victorville Fire Department, CONFIRE and Southwest Gas responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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(Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new information from the Sheriff’s Department.)

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