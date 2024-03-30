Amargosa Road closed near Victorville Police Department due to major crash investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were critically injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Saturday afternoon near the City of Victorville Police Department.

The crash was reported at about 2:20 pm, on March 30, 2024, near the intersection of Amargosa Road and Ramada Drive.

When emergency personnel arrived they found two vehicles, a gray 2001 Chevy Tahoe and a burgundy color Infiniti sedan, both with major damage.

According to witnesses, two adult males in the vehicle were trapped and critically injured. The driver of the SUV was coherent and also trapped.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the occupants from the mangled vehicles. All three of the injured were transported away from the scene via ground ambulances and crews requested one helicopter to airlift one person.

Witnesses said the SUV was traveling south on Amargosa Road when for reasons unknown, the sedan crossed into and in the path of the oncoming Tahoe.

A woman working in an office nearby said the collision impact was so loud that it shook the windows of the nearby business.

Victorville City Public Works Employees responded to the scene and set up hard-road closure signs and barricades on Amargosa Road between Palmdale Road and Civic Drive.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





