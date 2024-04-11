Amargosa Road closed in Victorville after semi crashes from 15 freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Amargosa Road in Victorville is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed from the 15 freeway and onto the roadway.

It happened at about 7:17 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on the southbound I 15 freeway when for unknown reasons the semi crashed from the freeway and onto Amargosa Road near Eucalyptus Street.

Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and confirmed this was a non-injury incident.

The semi is transporting plastic bottles on pallets that are non-hazardous. However, there is a fuel spill that will require an extensive cleanup.

Amargosa Road is blocked in both directions at Eucalyptus Street for an unknown duration of time.

The I-15 southbound is starting to back up with traffic as motorists traveling through the area slow down to look at the accident scene.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





